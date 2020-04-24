An undated photo shows Hiep Le Duc with his poster of two healthcare workers wearing masks with arms raised under the slogan "staying at home is to love the country," in Vietnam, issued Apr. 24, 2020. EFE/HIEP LE DUC

Communist propaganda art, which reached its peak in Vietnam during the war, has been recently revived by artists of all ages who seek to contribute to the fight against COVID-19 through their work.

When 34-year-old Hiep Le Duc saw that many people continued to step onto the streets in groups and visit restaurants and cafes despite the governmental advisory to stay home to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, he felt the need to help through his artistic work that would make the message clearer. EFE-EPA