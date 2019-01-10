Espanyol midfielder Sergi Darder (3R) celebrates after scoring a goal against Villarreal in the first leg of their Copa del Rey knockout stage tie on Wednesday, Jan. 9, at La Ceramica stadium in Villarreal, Spain. EFE-EPA/Domenech Castello

Villarreal's Karl Toko Ekambi (L) vies for the ball with Espanyol defender Javier Lopez during the first leg of their Copa del Rey knockout stage tie on Wednesday, Jan. 9, in Villarreal, Spain. EFE-EPA/ Domenech Castello

Villarreal's Carlos Bacca celebrates after scoring the tying goal against Espanyol during the first leg of their Copa del Rey knockout stage tie on Wednesday, Jan. 9, in Villarreal, Spain. EFE-EPA/ Domenech Castello.

Villarreal scored twice in the final five minutes of regulation here Wednesday to salvage a 2-2 draw with Espanyol in the first leg of their Copa del Rey knockout stage tie.

Espanyol, 8th in LaLiga, set the tone in the opening minutes at La Ceramica against relegation-bound Villarreal.

Sergi Darder exploited a Villarreal giveaway to put the visitors ahead 1-0 in the 15th minute.

Conceding spurred the hosts into action and Espanyol goalkeeper Roberto was tested on the ensuing sequence by a powerful header from Alvaro Gonzalez.

Darder came close to doubling the lead with a shot that grazed the crossbar a few minutes before Villarreal saw Alfonso Pedraza's goal disallowed because the ball touched teammate Karl Toko Ekambi, who was offside.

Espanyol created two more opportunities late in the first half, as Roberto Rosales forced a save from Villarreal keeper Andres Fernandez and Darder fired just outside the post.

The home side were better on the attack after the break and the minutes on either side of the hour mark saw a succession of chances at both ends.

Fernandez thwarted Esteban Granero in the 62nd minute, leading to an opportunity at the opposite end for Villarreal's Carlos Bacca.

But with 20 minutes left, the hosts' best chance came to nothing when Bacca lost the 1v1 to Roberto, just before Espanyol boosted their lead to 2-0 with a goal by Alex Lopez.

Yet Villarreal continued to press and narrowed the deficit with Ekambi's goal in the 85th minute, followed four minutes later by Bacca's equalizer.