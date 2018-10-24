Villarreal coach Javier Calleja said on Wednesday that his team would have no option but to defeat Rapid Vienna in their upcoming Europa League group stage match.

After suffering two draws in the past two games, Villarreal is set to host Rapid Vienna on Thursday in the third round of the group stage.

"We have to get it into our heads that only a win is good enough, and have that mentality from the start," the Spanish coach said via the Spanish club's official website.

"We know the importance of the match, it's a key game and we know we have to give everything," Calleja stressed.

The coach insisted on the need to maintain the good level of play showed in the La Liga's 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

"We have to carry on playing like that, being intense and brave," he stressed.