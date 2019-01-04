Villarreal's Santi Cazorla (L) celebrates after scoring goal of the night against Real Madrid during a LaLiga match on Thursday, Jan. 3, in Villarreal, Spain. EFE-EPA/Domenech Castello

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois makes a stop against Villarreal's Samu Chukwueze during a LaLiga match on Thursday, Jan. 3, in Villarreal, Spain. EFE-EPA/Domenech Castello

Real Madrid's Raphael Varane (in white) heads the ball in the direction of the Villarreal goal during a LaLiga match on Thursday, Jan. 3, in Villarreal, Spain. EFE-EPA/Miguel Angel Polo

Struggling Villarreal achieved a 2-2 draw here Thursday against Real Madrid on a pair of goals by 34-year-old Santi Cazorla.

The result lifts the home side to 17th in LaLiga, with 16 points from 17 matches, the same as Athletic Club but ahead on goal difference.

For the Blancos, the outcome represents a missed opportunity to overtake Sevilla for third place. As it is, Real Madrid remain in fourth with 30 points.

Villarreal started aggressively. Samu Chukwueze forced a save from visiting goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in the 2nd minute and assisted two minutes later on Cazorla's first of the night in front of more than 19,000 people at La Ceramica.

Real Madrid reacted immediately, pulling level in the 7th minute on Karim Benzema's header off a great cross by Lucas Vazquez, who nearly got a goal for himself a few minutes later.

The visitors took a 2-1 lead in the 20th minute, when Raphael Varane got his head to a Toni Kroos free kick.

The Blancos started the second half with Isco Alarcon joining Benzema up front in place of Gareth Bale, who appeared to be suffering from a problem with his leg during the final minutes before the break.

Bale's absence hampered the Real Madrid attack and Villarreal had much more possession in the second 45 minutes.

Vazquez had a chance to settle the contest in the Blancos' favor with 20 minutes left, but Villarreal keeper Sergio Asenjo came off his line to dispel the threat.

In the 82nd minute, Pablo Fornals directed a great ball to Cazorla at the far post and the veteran made it 2-2.