Olympique Lyon's Jeremy Morel (L) and Villarreal's Enes Unal (R) in action during the UEFA Europa League Round of 32, second leg soccer match between Villarreal and Olympique Lyon at La Cermaica stadium, Villarreal, Spain, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/DOMENECH CASTELLO

Olympique Lyon's Ferland Mendy (R) and Villarreal's Mario Gaspar (L) in action during the UEFA Europa League Round of 32, second leg soccer match between Villarreal and Olympique Lyon at La Cermaica stadium, Villarreal, Spain, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/DOMENECH CASTELLO

Olympique Lyon's Memphis Depay (R) and Villarreal's Mario Gaspar (L) in action during the UEFA Europa League Round of 32, second leg soccer match between Villarreal and Olympique Lyon at La Cermaica stadium, Villarreal, Spain, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANGEL SANCHEZ

Olympique Lyon's Bertrand Traore reacts during the UEFA Europa League Round of 32, second leg soccer match between Villarreal and Olympique Lyon at La Cermaica stadium, Villarreal, Spain, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANGEL SANCHEZ

Olympique Lyon's Mariano Diaz Mejia (L) and Villarreal's Javi Fuego (R) in action during the UEFA Europa League Round of 32, second leg soccer match between Villarreal and Olympique Lyon at La Cermaica stadium, Villarreal, Spain, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/DOMENECH CASTELLO

Olympique Lyon players celebrate a goal during the UEFA Europa League Round of 32, second leg soccer match between Villarreal and Olympique Lyon at La Cermaica stadium, Villarreal, Spain, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/DOMENECH CASTELLO

Villarreal's Europa League campaign ended here Thursday with a 1-0 loss to Olympique Lyon in the second leg of a round of 32 tie, giving the French side a 4-1 aggregate victory.

Despite losing the first leg, the hosts - with an away goal to their credit - were anything but resigned and dominated possession throughout the first half, though it was only in the final five minutes that the Villarreal pressure resulted in chances.

Enes Ural forced a good save from Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes in the 40th minute and nearly scored on a scissor-kick in the final minute before the break.

The home side dialed up the intensity in the second half and created two solid opportunities in the first three minutes.

But Villarreal lost a step as the match wore on and Lyon's Bertrand Traore shattered any hope for a comeback when he scored in the 84th minute.