Rangers coach Steven Gerrard gives instructions to a player during a Europa League match against Villarreal on Thursday, Sept. 20, in Villarreal, Spain. EFE-EPA/Domenech Castello

Rangers defender Borna Barisic (in white) beats Villarreal's Santi Cazorla to the ball during a Europa League match on Thursday, Sept. 20, in Villarreal, Spain. EFE-EPA/Domenech Castello

Villarreal's Gerard Moreno celebrates after scoring a goal against Rangers during a Europa League match on Thursday, Sept. 20, in Villarreal, Spain. EFE-EPA/Domenech Castello

Villarreal midfielder Pablo Fornals (C) and Rangers defender Scott Arfield vie for the ball during a UEFA Europa League match at La Ceramica Stadium in Villarreal, Spain, on Thursday, Sept. 20. EFE-EPA/Domenech Castello

Rangers, returning to European competition after an eight-year absence, embarrassed a clearly superior Villarreal side here Thursday by coming from behind twice to earn a 2-2 draw in the Europa League opener for both clubs.

Even with Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard as coach, the Scottish team is seen as the weakest in Group G, but their own hard work and some overconfidence on the part of the hosts allowed 'Gers to take a point home to Glasgow.

Some of the 15,000-plus who showed up at Villarreal's La Ceramica were still finding their seats when Carlos Bacca staked the home side to 1-0 lead in the 1st minute with a spectacular strike from outside the box.

But instead of pressing the advantage, Villarreal let up and their next shot came only in the final minutes of the first half, an effort from distance by Santi Cazorla that posed no problems for visiting goalkeeper Allen McGregor.

Villarreal showed more ambition to start the second half and remained dominant until the 67th minute, when Scott Arfield equalized for Rangers on the away side's first serious attack of the match.

Spurred by conceding, Villarreal reclaimed the lead barely two minutes later with Gerard Moreno's goal. Rangers pulled level again in the 76th minute when Kyle Lafferty scored on the counter.

Villarreal quickened the pace in the final 15 minutes and both Moreno and Bacca had opportunities, but the Scottish squad hung on to secure the point.