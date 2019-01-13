Villarreal defender Ramiro Funes Mori (c.) duels for the ball with Getafe striker Jorge Molina (l.) during their Spanish La Liga Primera Division soccer match at Ceramica Stadium in Villarreal, Spain, on Jan. 12, 2019. EFE-EPA/Domenech Castello

Getafe's Mauro Arambarri (l.) duels for the ball with Villarreal's Pablo Fornals (r.) during their Spanish La Liga Primera Division soccer match at Ceramica Stadium in Villarreal, Spain, on Jan. 12, 2019. EFE-EPA/Domenech Castello

Getafe's Francisco Portillo (l.) duels for the ball with Villarreal's Santi Cazorla (c.) and Santiago Carceres (r.) during their Spanish La Liga Primera Division soccer match at Ceramica Stadium in Villarreal, Spain, on Jan. 12, 2019. EFE-EPA/Domenech Castello

Getafe beat Villarreal in a match that was intense from beginning to end, but really wild in its last minutes, when Angel made it 2-1 at minute 89 and Toko Ekambi missed a penalty kick in overtime that would have ended the game in a 2-2 tie. No such luck.

From the outset, Getafe was intense with clear ideas about exactly what it wanted to do with each play, while Villarreal was seen as a squad in transition following the change of trainer.

Nonetheless, the home team picked up its pace and the two squads seemed equal by the end of the first half - but after the break, Jorge Molina put together a tremendous play and with a powerful shot right on target, took the lead for Getafe 1-0 at minute 51.

In an attempt to even the score, the local coach brought on Toko Ekambi and Bacca, though Villarreal's fortunes never changed.

Except that Getafe's Cabrera accidentally knocked the ball into his own net and put the local team back in the game 1-1 at minute 75.

But Villarreal's hopes were not to last long: a powerful goal by Angel at minute 86 seemed all that was needed for a win, until a penalty gave the home team the chance to tie it up in overtime - but Ekambi missed the shot at goal and so it ended with a 2-1 Getafe victory.