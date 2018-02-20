Villarreal said Tuesday that it will conduct its own investigation of events leading up to the arrest of player Ruben Semedo on charges he assaulted and illegally detained a person.
The 23-year-old Portuguese defender was taken away from his home Tuesday afternoon in a police van.
In a statement posted on its official Web site, Villarreal voiced its utmost concern, stressing that the club will make sure the appropriate disciplinary measures are taken based on the seriousness of Semedo's offence.
The Portuguese player arrived at Villarreal last summer, but since then has suffered several injuries and participated in only a few matches with the club.
Semedo was involved in a pair of incidents last fall, including one where he was taken into custody after allegedly threatening a night-club employee with a gun.