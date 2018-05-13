Deportivo La Coruña's Raul Albentosa (L) in action against Villarreal's Carlos Bacca (R) during the Spanish Primera Division soccer match between Deportivo La Coruña and Villarreal CF at Riazor Stadium in A Coruna, Spain, on May 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/CABALAR

Deportivo de la Coruña's Guilherme (R) and Villarreal's Samu Castillejo in action during the Spanish First Division match between Deportivo La Coruña and Villarreal at Abanca-Riazor Stadium in La Coruña, Spain, May 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Cabalar

Villarreal's Samu Castillejo (R) celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Spanish First Division soccer match between Deportivo La Coruña and Villarreal CF at Abanca-Riazor Stadium in A Coruña, Spain, May 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/CABALAR

Villarreal has clinched an automatic berth in next season's Europa League thanks to its 4-2 victory Saturday over Deportivo La Coruña and a draw in the Seville derby.

After getting the job done at Abanca-Riazor stadium, Villarreal's players and coaches had to wait a few minutes until the Sevilla-Real Betis match ended in a 2-2 draw before they could celebrate in earnest.

Deportivo, which had already been relegated two weeks ago, ended its four-season run in Spain's top-tier league by losing its final home game.

Villarreal jumped out to a 1-0 lead just two minutes into the match on a goal by Samu Castillejo, who scored on a curving left-footed blast from the edge of the area.

Deportivo had chances to equalize, but Villarreal net minder Sergio Asenjo stopped attempts by Borja Valle and Lucas Perez.

Instead, Manu Trigueros doubled Villarreal's lead in the 31st minute when he headed home a cross from Pablo Fornals.

Deportivo later conceded a third goal when Castillejo - assisted once again by Fornals - scored past goalkeeper Ruben Ivan Martinez in a one-on-one situation just before halftime.

After the intermission, Valle got Deportivo on the scoreboard in the 58th minute when he scored off a headed pass by Perez on a corner-kick opportunity.

Valle struck again in the 88th minute to narrow the lead to one, but Denis Cheryshev, who had come on in the 73rd minute, ended Deportivo's hopes when he scored Villarreal's fourth goal two minutes into injury time.

Fifth-placed Villarreal (60 points) and sixth-placed Real Betis (60 points) both have booked direct berths in next season's Europa League group stage, while seventh-placed Sevilla (55 points) has qualified for that continent-wide tournament's second qualifying round.