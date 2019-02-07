Spanish Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda in action during a pre-season test session at Sepang International Circuit, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Feb. 06, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Spanish MotoGP rider Maverick Vinales of Movistar Yamaha in action during a pre-season test session at Sepang International Circuit, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Feb. 06, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Spaniard Maverick Vinales (Yamaha) was the fastest rider on Thursday during the second day of MotoGP pre-season testing at the Sepang circuit in MALAYSIA Vinales recorded the fastest time of 1:58.897, ahead of compatriot Alex Rins (Suzuki), who trailed by 0.527, Australian Jack Miller (Ducati) was third, 0.620 off the pace.

Reigning World Champion Marc Marquez, who had set the fastest time on Day 1 of testing on Wednesday despite coming back from a surgery on his right shoulder, finished eighth, trailing by 0.893 seconds.

The Repsol Honda rider again raced only during the first half of the day, continuing the testing of his 2019 Honda RC213V's new engine and electronics.

Marquez was fastest in his fifth lap out of the total 37 he completed with a time of 1:59.790, and stood sixth in combined classification of both days, thanks to his timing of 1:59.621 on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Spaniard has dominated the sport in recent years, winning five of the last six MotoGP titles.

He won last year's tour with three races to spare, and will be the bookies' favorite to add to his five career world titles as he looks set to become the most successful rider of all time.

The Catalan is one short of his rival, Italy's Valentino Rossi's seven premier class titles, while both still trail Giacomo Agostini's eight.

Friday will be last day of testing in Sepang before official tests in Qatar, which will be held between Feb. 23-25.

Second day test timings:

1. Maverick Viñales (SPA) 1:58.897

2. Alex Rins (SPA) + 0.527

3. Jack Miller (AUS) + 0.620

4. Andrea Dovizioso (ITA) + 0.665

5. Carl Crutchlow (GBR) + 0.669

6. Valentino Rossi (ITA) + 0.728

7.Tito Rabat (SPA) + 0.767

8. Marc Márquez (SPA) + 0.893

9. Danilo Petrucci (ITA) + 0.948

10. Takaaki Nakagami (JPN) + 1.069.