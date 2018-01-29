Britain's MotoGP rider Cal Crutchlow of LCR Honda Castrol in action during a pre-season test session at Sepang International Circuit, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Italian MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi of Movistar Yamaha in action during a pre-season test session at Sepang International Circuit, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Spanish MotoGP rider Maverick Viñales of Movistar Yamaha in action during a pre-season test session at Sepang International Circuit, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Spain's Maverick Viñales, Italy's Valentino Rossi and Britain's Cal Crutchlow on Monday set the pace on the second day of pre-season tests at the Sepang International Circuit outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, ahead of the 2018 MotoGP season.

Movistar Yamaha's Viñales finished his best lap in one minute and 59.355 seconds, just 35 thousandths of a second ahead of his teammate Rossi, who clocked a time of one minute and 59.390 seconds.

Rossi is expected to announce he may continue competing in MotoGP for at least another season following his good results.

LCR Honda's Crutchlow came in third with a time of one minute and 59.443 seconds.

The reigning world champion, Spaniard Marc Marquez, finished in 7th place with a time of one minute and 59.730 seconds.

His teammate at Repsol Honda, Spain's Dani Pedrosa, came in 12th place with a time of one minute and 59.999 seconds, after having been the fastest on the first day.