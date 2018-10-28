Marc Marquez (R) of Spain for Repsol Honda Team in action during a warm up session for the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix 2018 on Phillip Island, Victoria, Australia, Oct. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING

Maverick Viñales of Spain for Movistar Yamaha MotoGP in action during the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix 2018 on Phillip Island, Victoria, Australia, Oct. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING

Maverick Viñales (C) of Spain for Movistar Yamaha MotoGP celebrates after winning the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix 2018 while Andrea Iannone (L) of Italy for Team Suzuki Ecstar in second and Andrea Dovizioso (R) of Italy for Ducati Team watch on, Phillip Island, Victoria, Australia, Oct. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING

Spanish rider Maverick Viñales on Sunday secured his first title of the season after he emerged victorious at the Australian MotoGP, while his compatriot Marc Marquez crashed out of the race.

Ending Yamaha's 25-race losing streak, the 23-year-old Spaniard clocked 40 minutes, 51.081 seconds, ahead of Italy's Andrea Iannone and Andrea Dovizioso, respectively.

"I needed that win, we needed that win, Yamaha needed it," Viñales said after his victory.

Marquez, who secured his fifth career MotoGP title after he triumphed at the Japanese Grand Prix earlier in the month, crashed out of the race at Phillip Island following his collision with Frenchman Johann Zarco at 280 km/h.

"Today we were very lucky, we are physically well. Johann Zarco has apologized, great gesture. It is part of the races," Marquez tweeted.

This is Marquez's third time crashing out at the Australian GP, having done so in 2016 and 2014.