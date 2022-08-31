Amateur fighter, 26 year old Lamankee receives assistance from an EMT as he reacts in pain after being knocked down during an underground martial arts event by 'Fight Club Thailand,' at a youth sports centre in the Klong Toey slum, Bangkok, Thailand, 23 July 2022 (issued 31 August 2022). EFE-EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Amateur fighter, 20 year old clerk Yutthasin Thebamrung, taunts his opponent, an aspiring actor nicknamed Nick Sadday, during an underground martial arts event by 'Fight Club Thailand,' at a youth sports centre in the Klong Toey slum, Bangkok, Thailand, 23 July 2022. EFE-EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Wheelchair bound amateur fighters, Black Crow (C L) and Podum, throw punches at each other during an underground fighting event by 'Fight Club Thailand,' at a temple in Nonthaburi province, on the outskirt of Bangkok, Thailand, 27 August 2022. EFE-EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Amateur fighter, 22 year old clerk nicknamed 'ÄòSpicy Ball' poses for a photo after winning his fight, during an underground martial arts event by 'Fight Club Thailand,' at a youth sports centre in the Klong Toey slum, Bangkok, Thailand, 23 July 2022. EFE-EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Amateur Muay Thai fighters compete during an underground fighting event by 'Fight Club Thailand,' at a Buddhist temple in Nonthaburi province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, 27 August 2022. EFE-EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

In a makeshift boxing ring in a poor Bangkok neighborhood, an office worker and a computer scientist battle it out while an excited crowd swirls around the contenders of the evening’s event organized by the Fight Club.

With an aesthetic that tries to emulate an underworld street, this group has grown since 2016 through the popularity of videos of violent fights posted on social media networks, where they have some 780,000 followers on Facebook and nearly 470,000 subscribers on YouTube.

One of the organizers believes the key to its success is violence.

"We have to understand that violence stays with our world. Anywhere there is violence, it’s something unfixable. I think it’s unfixable, but we can limit it. Fix violence with violence, let it stay within its limits. Because some problems cannot end well, they require violence, then they can end," said Drey Suphat Johnstone, one of the founders who sometimes acts as a referee.

(...)