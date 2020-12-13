In yet another unprecedented impact of the coronavirus, the basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City remained closed on Saturday on the feast day of “Our Lady of Guadalupe,” dashing the dreams of millions of people who take part in the world's largest Catholic pilgrimage every year.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador hailed on social networks "the responsibility of the people of Mexico in the face of the pandemic" by not going to the church dedicated to Our Lady of Guadalupe, the highly venerated patron saint of Latin America also known the Virgin of Guadalupe. EFE-EPA