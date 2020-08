A doctor is displayed on a screen, which is connected to healthcare application, as she talks to a caller in Longmaster Information Technology in Guiyang, Guizhou province, China, 19 August 2020. EFE/EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

What if you want to consult a medical specialist but live in remote area without high quality healthcare? Online hospitals in China allows people to consult a specialist from home or ask experts for advice from the local outpatient clinic.

Moreover, during the current coronavirus crisis, they are serving the purpose of decreasing crowds in conventional hospitals and thus reducing risk of contracting infectious diseases, especially Covid-19, in the health facilities. EFE-EPA

