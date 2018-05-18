British rider Simon Yates of the Mitchelton-Scott team celebrates on the podium after retaining the overall leader's pink jersey following the 13th stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race over 180km from Ferrara to Nervesa della Battaglia, Italy, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

The peloton is on the way during the 13th stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race over 180km from Ferrara to Nervesa della Battaglia, Italy, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

Italian rider Elia Viviani of Quick-Step Floors arrives for the start of the thirteenth stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, over 180 Km from Ferrara to Nervesa della Battaglia, in Ferrara, Italy, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

Italian rider Elia Viviani (Quick Step) won Friday's 13th stage of the Giro d'Italia, his third victory in the 2018 edition of the race, while Briton Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) retained the overall lead.

Viviani, the reigning Omnium Olympic champion, was untouchable in the final sprint, crossing the finish line of the 180 km (112 mi) stage with a time of three hours, 56 minutes and 24 seconds.

The 29-year-old Viviani earned his ninth stage win of the season, overpowering Irishman Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe), winner of two stages during this year's Giro, and Dutchman Danny Van Poppel (Lotto Jumbo).

Yates heads into Saturday's potentially pivotal 14th stage with a 47-second advantage over Dutchman Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) and a lead of 1:04 over France's Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ).

The 181 km course includes five climbs and culminates with an ascent up Lo Zoncolan, known as "The Gates of Hell."