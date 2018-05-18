Italian rider Elia Viviani (Quick Step) won Friday's 13th stage of the Giro d'Italia, his third victory in the 2018 edition of the race, while Briton Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) retained the overall lead.
Viviani, the reigning Omnium Olympic champion, was untouchable in the final sprint, crossing the finish line of the 180 km (112 mi) stage with a time of three hours, 56 minutes and 24 seconds.
The 29-year-old Viviani earned his ninth stage win of the season, overpowering Irishman Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe), winner of two stages during this year's Giro, and Dutchman Danny Van Poppel (Lotto Jumbo).
Yates heads into Saturday's potentially pivotal 14th stage with a 47-second advantage over Dutchman Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) and a lead of 1:04 over France's Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ).
The 181 km course includes five climbs and culminates with an ascent up Lo Zoncolan, known as "The Gates of Hell."