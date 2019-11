(L-R) Volkswagen (VW) CEO Herbert Diess, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Saxony State Premier Michael Kretschmer attend the start of the production of the new electric car Volkswagen ID.3 at the Volkswagen (VW) vehicle factory in Zwickau, Germany, 04 November 2019. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

German carmaker Volkswagen has begun the production of the electric ID.3 vehicles in eastern Germany on Monday, the first entirely electric model in its range.

Chancellor Angela Merkel was in the Zwickau factory to oversee the production of the new generation electric cars.