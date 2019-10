The financial district is seen behind a Volocopter landing pad at the Voloport in Singapore, Oct. 22, 2019. EFE-EPA/WALLACE WOON

A Volocopter air taxi flies past a building during its test flight in Singapore, Oct. 22, 2019. EFE-EPA/WALLACE WOON

A Volocopter air taxi completed its first manned flight at midday Tuesday across Singapore’s Marina Bay, marking the last trial in a test series aimed to make commercial air services a reality.

It was the company’s first piloted flight in the center of a megacity, the company said on Twitter.EFE-EPA