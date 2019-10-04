The headquarters of the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Abuse Center in Pattaya, Thailand, Sept. 13, 2019. EFE-EPA/GASPAR RUIZ CANELA

Supagon Noja, a social worker and director of the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Abuse Center, during an interview with EFE in Pattaya, Thailand, Sept. 13, 2019. EFE-EPA/GASPAR RUIZ CANELA

In Pattaya, a Thai resort city notorious for sex tourism, moto-taxi drivers and hotel employees have turned into "citizen-vigilantes" to fight against child trafficking, a problem that continues to plague the country despite some progress in recent years.

After dusk, the seafront in Pattaya – located around 150 kilometers (93 miles) southeast of Bangkok – gets filled with a buzzing crowd in which families are almost indistinguishable from potential sex workers, while neon signs flash on clubs that double up as brothels in small alleyways. EFE-EPA