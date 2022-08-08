Volunteers make camouflage nets and snipers camouflage for the Ukrainian military as the Russian invasion continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, 03 August 2022. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Volunteers make camouflage nets for the Ukrainian military as the Russian invasion continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, 03 August 2022. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

A volunteer makes snipers camouflage for the Ukrainian military as the Russian invasion continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, 03 August 2022. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Gathered in Lviv’s defensive tower and nearby buildings, hundreds of volunteers in the western Ukrainian city spend hours every week weaving camouflage nets to help soldiers on the frontline avoid detection by Russian drones, and hide from the enemy’s artillery fire.

The massive powder tower, built in the mid-16th century, once played a key role in the defense of the medieval city of Lviv. Its thick walls were specially designed to withstand the enemy’s artillery.

When the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in February, it once again welcomed those who were willing to contribute to making the opponent’s artillery less deadly.

