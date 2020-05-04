Dennis Donnelly is just one of over 500 volunteers who have signed up with Bread of Life to distribute much-needed food boxes to some of the poorest residents of communities north of Boston amid a spike in unemployment sparked by the shutdown of all non-essential businesses due to the Covid-19 outbreak.
“People are desperate,” the retired firefighter tells EPA-EFE. “Teri (who also works with Bread of Life), made up a box and was telling a family, ‘I don’t know if it is everything you want.’
“‘Food is food’, they said, ‘food is food,” Donnelly recounts during one of the organisation’s home visits to those who are confined, either because of quarantine orders, or because they are single unemployed mothers who cannot leave young children unsupervised at home. EPA-EFE
