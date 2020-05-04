Volunteer Dennis Donnelly (R) checks over a box of groceries while Vice President of the Bread of Life food pantry Mary Beth Leon (L) makes a delivery to an elderly resident's home in Malden, Massachusetts, USA 29 April 2020 (issued 04 May 2020). EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Bread of Life volunteer Puma (R) carries bags of groceries and hot meals to volunteer Liz (L) and Cindy Robillard (C) as they distribute the food to needy people at the 1st Baptist Church in Malden, Massachusetts, USA 28 April 2020 (issued 04 May 2020). EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Volunteer Dennis Donnelly, carries a 40 lb (18 kg) grocery box from the Bread of Life facilities, as he prepares to make deliveries in Malden, Massachusetts, USA 29 April 2020 (issued 04 May 2020). EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Bread of Life volunteers Karen Lynch (R) and Janet (L) prepare peanut butter and jelly sandwiches to be part of to go meals at the 1st Baptist Church basement kitchen in Malden, Massachusetts, USA 28 April 2020 (issued 04 May 2020). EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Vice President of the Bread of Life food pantry Mary Beth Leon, rings the door bell of a home while making a delivery of a 40 lb (18 kg) grocery box to a resident's home in Malden, Massachusetts, USA 29 April 2020 (issued 04 May 2020). EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Bread of Life volunteer Nancy dishes out portions of pasta into to go containers at the 1st Baptist Church in Malden, Massachusetts, USA 28 April 2020 (issued 04 May 2020). EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

A young girl (R) picks up to go lunches and weekend snack filled backpacks for her family from Bread of Life volunteer Caitlin Shanley (L) and School Principal Michael McLucas (C) as part of a joint effort between the Everett School system and the Malden Food Pantry, Bread of Life, to keep children fed, at a pop up food distribution center on the grounds of the Whittier School in Everett, Massachusetts, USA, 01 May 2020 (issued 04 May 2020). EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Bread of Life Pantry Volunteer Coordinator, Teri Barchard, writes sorting instructions on a dry erase board inside the sorting room at the Bread of Life facilities in Malden, Massachusetts, USA 28 April 2020 (issued 04 May 2020). EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Bread of Life Treasurer Cindy Robillard (L) and volunteer Liz (C) distribute hot meals and groceries to a resident (R) at the 1st Baptist Church in Malden, Massachusetts, USA 28 April 2020 (issued 04 May 2020). EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Dennis Donnelly is just one of over 500 volunteers who have signed up with Bread of Life to distribute much-needed food boxes to some of the poorest residents of communities north of Boston amid a spike in unemployment sparked by the shutdown of all non-essential businesses due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

“People are desperate,” the retired firefighter tells EPA-EFE. “Teri (who also works with Bread of Life), made up a box and was telling a family, ‘I don’t know if it is everything you want.’

“‘Food is food’, they said, ‘food is food,” Donnelly recounts during one of the organisation’s home visits to those who are confined, either because of quarantine orders, or because they are single unemployed mothers who cannot leave young children unsupervised at home. EPA-EFE

