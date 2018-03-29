A handout photo made available by the Volvo Ocean Race of British yachtsman John Fisher about to head out onto deck onboard the Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag yacht during Leg 7 of the Volvo Ocean Race sailing from Auckland, New Zealand to Itajai, Brazil, Mar. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KONRAD FROST - VOLVO OCEAN RACE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Volvo Ocean Race of British yachtsman John Fisher onboard the Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag yacht during Leg 6 of the Volvo Ocean Race sailing to Auckland, New Zealand, Feb. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEREMIE LECAUDEY - VOLVO OCEAN RACE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Volvo Ocean Race of British yachtsman John Fisher (front) onboard the Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag yacht during Leg 6 of the Volvo Ocean Race sailing to Auckland, New Zealand, Feb. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEREMIE LECAUDEY - VOLVO OCEAN RACE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Britain's John Fisher, who was participating in his first Volvo Ocean Race when he fell off Team Sun Hung Kai's Scallywag yacht earlier in the week, had not been found until Thursday despite an exhaustive search.

Fisher, who is now presumed lost at sea, fell overboard on Monday, after being hit in the head by the mainsheet system, around 13.42 GMT, when his boat was around 1,400 nautical miles (2,600 kilometers) west of Cape Horn.

"This is the worst situation you can imagine happening to your team," SHK/Scallywag Team Manager Tim Newton said, after speaking with skipper David Witt and navigator Libby Greenhalgh, according to a Volvo Ocean Race statement on Wednesday.

"We are absolutely heart-broken for John's family and friends. I know for David, he has lost his best friend. It's devastating," Newton added.

The director asked the crew to put together a timeline of events to ensure accurate reporting on the incident and according to its details, SHK/Scallywag was racing amid 35-45 knots winds with 4 to 5 meter waves 15 minutes before sunrise on Monday when the yacht surfed down a large wave, leading to an accidental crash jibe.

According to the timeline, Fisher - a native of Southampton in the United Kingdom, who lived in Adelaide, Australia - was moving forward in the cockpit and had unclipped his tether as per standard procedure, when he was knocked off the boat by the mainsheet system as the mainsail swung across the boat in the jibe.

An unsuccessful search and rescue operation, carried out for several hours by the team, along with the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre and Race Control in Alicante, was finally called off to "preserve the safety of the remaining crew," the statement added.

Newton said they were now focussing on getting the rest of the crew into port safely, after which they will be debriefed to understand how the tragedy happened and how to avoid a repetition.

"That would be a tremendous legacy for John, who spent so much of his time passing the learnings from his lifetime of experience at sea onto the younger sailors on our team," he said.