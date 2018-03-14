Lindsey Vonn of the United States claimed her final victory of the skiing World Cup season on Wednesday, but it was Italy's Sofia Goggia who took the crystal globe in the downhill in the Swedish resort of Are.
Vonn won her fourth consecutive downhill of the season with a time of 55.65, but Goggia's second-placed finish, just 0.06 seconds behind the American, secured her the discipline's top prize, with just three points separating the pair overall.
"Goggia claimed her career-first crystal globe with the downhill discipline title after finishing second in the standings the previous season," the International Ski Federation (FIS) said in a statement.
She had only needed to finish third in Wednesday's race to take home the globe.
The Italian said the globe was a dream come true, according to the FIS.
The American fought until the last meter of the course, which had to be shortened by 200 meters (656 feet) due to snow conditions, and was rewarded with her 82nd World Cup win.
Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein came third in the overall standings for the season.