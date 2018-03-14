Lindsey Vonn of the USA on her way to winning the women's Downhill race of the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup finals in Are, Sweden, Mar. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/PONTUS LUNDAHL

Lindsey Vonn (C) of the USA celebrates after winning the women's Downhill race of the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup finals in Are, Sweden, Mar. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDERS WIKLUND

Sofia Goggia of Italy celebrates with the crystal globe after taking the overall Downhill World Cup title following the women's Downhill race of the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup finals in Are, Sweden, Mar. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDERS WIKLUND

Lindsey Vonn of the USA celebrates after winning the women's Downhill race of the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup finals in Are, Sweden, Mar. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDERS WIKLUND

Lindsey Vonn of the United States claimed her final victory of the skiing World Cup season on Wednesday, but it was Italy's Sofia Goggia who took the crystal globe in the downhill in the Swedish resort of Are.

Vonn won her fourth consecutive downhill of the season with a time of 55.65, but Goggia's second-placed finish, just 0.06 seconds behind the American, secured her the discipline's top prize, with just three points separating the pair overall.

"Goggia claimed her career-first crystal globe with the downhill discipline title after finishing second in the standings the previous season," the International Ski Federation (FIS) said in a statement.

She had only needed to finish third in Wednesday's race to take home the globe.

The Italian said the globe was a dream come true, according to the FIS.

The American fought until the last meter of the course, which had to be shortened by 200 meters (656 feet) due to snow conditions, and was rewarded with her 82nd World Cup win.

Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein came third in the overall standings for the season.