Atlético Madrid's right back Sime Vrsaljko said on Wednesday that he wanted to feel valued at the club.

Earlier this week, the Croatian soccer player extended his contract with the Spanish squad until June 30, 2022.

"I think I can grow and improve with every practice and every match. I want to feel important to this team and play for many years here," Vrsaljko said in a press conference.

Vrsaljko said he was happy in Madrid and expressed his gratitude to the coaching staff, the club and his teammates, all of whom he said gave him the chance to grow as a player.

He stressed that his club could "go far" this season as only nine points separated Atlético Madrid from first placed Barcelona in the overall standings of La Liga.