A movie still provided by Sony Pictures that shows Tom Holland (right) as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as Victor "Sully" Sullivan during a scene from "Uncharted," an American action-adventure film that will premiere on 18 February 2022 in North America. EFE/Clay Enos/Sony Pictures

A movie still provided by Sony Pictures that shows Antonio Banderas as Santiago Moncada during a scene from the American action-adventure film "Uncharted," which will premiere on 18 February 2022 in North America. Mark Wahlberg had never worked with Tom Holland prior to co-starring with him in the American action-adventure film "Uncharted," although their on-screen chemistry may suggest otherwise. EFE/Clay Enos/Sony Pictures

A movie still provided by Sony Pictures that shows (left to right) Tom Holland as Nathan Drake, Sophia Ali as Chloe Frazer and Mark Wahlberg as Victor "Sully" Sullivan during a scene from "Uncharted," an American action-adventure film that will premiere on 18 February 2022 in North America. EFE/Clay Enos/Sony Pictures

Mark Wahlberg had never worked with Tom Holland prior to co-starring with him in the American action-adventure film "Uncharted," although their on-screen chemistry may suggest otherwise.

"I had a wonderful time working with Tom. He's kind of like my little brother," the veteran American actor said in an interview with Efe.

Wahlberg, now 50, is a long-established Hollywood icon, while Holland, a 25-year-old English actor, has attained superstardom through his roles as Spider-Man in a series of Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero films.

The two actors now are basking in the glow of the positive early critical reaction to and initial box-office success of "Uncharted," a film directed by Ruben Fleischer that is to hit theaters in North America on Friday.

(...)