Mark Wahlberg had never worked with Tom Holland prior to co-starring with him in the American action-adventure film "Uncharted," although their on-screen chemistry may suggest otherwise.
"I had a wonderful time working with Tom. He's kind of like my little brother," the veteran American actor said in an interview with Efe.
Wahlberg, now 50, is a long-established Hollywood icon, while Holland, a 25-year-old English actor, has attained superstardom through his roles as Spider-Man in a series of Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero films.
The two actors now are basking in the glow of the positive early critical reaction to and initial box-office success of "Uncharted," a film directed by Ruben Fleischer that is to hit theaters in North America on Friday.
(...)