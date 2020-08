Hindu devotees and members of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), an Indian right-wing Hindu organisation, watch the live broadcast of the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Rama temple in Ayodhya, from New Delhi, India, 05 August 2020. EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Hindu devotees and members of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), an Indian right-wing Hindu organisation, celebrate the laying of the foundation stone for the Rama temple in Ayodhya, from New Delhi, India, 05 August 2020. EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Indian Hindu devotees perform puja to the idols of Rama, Sita and Laxmana at a roadside temple as they celebrate the laying of the foundation stone for the Rama temple in Ayodhya, in Bangalore, India, 05 August 2020. EFE-EPA/JAGADEESH NV

A man dressed as Lord Rama gets ready as Hindu devotees celebrate the laying of the foundation stone of the Rama temple in Ayodhya, in Bhopal, India, 05 August 2020. EFE-EPA/SANJEEV GUPTA

A handout picture made available by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB) shows Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing Bhoomi Pujan (land worship) at Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, India, 05 August 2020. EFE-EPA/INDIA PRESS INFORMATION BUREAU HANDOUT PIB HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout picture made available by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB) shows Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) performing Bhoomi Pujan (land worship) at Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, India, 05 August 2020. EFE-EPA/INDIA PRESS INFORMATION BUREAU HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout picture made available by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB) shows Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) performing Bhoomi Pujan (land worship) at Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, India, 05 August 2020. EFE-EPA/INDIA PRESS INFORMATION BUREAU HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

'Wait is over': Modi lays foundation of Hindu temple at razed mosque site

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched the foundation of a Hindu temple at a contested site in the northern city of Ayodhya where a 16th-century mosque was razed by a fanatic Hindu mob in 1992 that sparked one of India’s bloodiest communal riots.

Modi laid the symbolic foundation of a planned grand temple dedicated to the mythological Hindu god-king Ram in a televised ceremony that emphasized the overtly religious agenda of his right-wing government.