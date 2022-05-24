Relatives of suspected gang members being held in several prisons in El Salvador, wait outside the La Esperanza prison in San Salvador on May 20, 2022. EFE/Rodrigo Sura

A group of women with a months-old baby is using plastic to improvise a place to get out of the sun and rain, to rest and sleep on the sidewalk in front of a jail in El Salvador.

They, like hundreds of other people are hoping that their relatives, who have been arrested since the so-called "exceptional period" was decreed on March 27, soon will be released.

Outside the La Esperanza Penal Center, near San Salvador and known as Marina, there is traffic chaos and many people waiting there are clearly confused and uncertain. The same situation prevails at the Women's Preventive and Sentence Fulfillment Center, located in the populous city of Ilopango and at the Izalco Penal Center.