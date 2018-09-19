First baseman Neil Walker hit a three-run homer to help the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 3-2 at Yankees Stadium on Tuesday.
The Yankees (92-68) gained ground in the last stretch to the playoffs and are placed third in the American League behind the Red Sox (103-48) - who have already booked a postseason spot - and the Houston Astros (95-56).
Walker (10) sent the ball over the fence in the seventh inning.
New York Yankees reliever Chad Green (8-2) was declared the winner after pitching a perfect inning.
Red Sox reliever Brandon Workman (6-1), who walked two in the seventh, took the loss.