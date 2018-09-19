The Yankees' Neil Walker (R) celebrates a three run home run with teammate Aaron Hicks (L) during the seventh inning of the game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees at Yankees Stadium in the Bronx, New York, USA, Sep. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

The Red Sox's Tzu-Wei Lin (R) of Taiwan collides with the Yankees' Gleyber Torres (L) of Venezuela at second base during the ninth inning of the game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees at Yankees Stadium in the Bronx, New York, USA, Sep. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

The Yankees' Gary Sanchez (L) of the Dominican Republic and Zach Britton (R) celebrate winning after the ninth inning of the game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees at Yankees Stadium in the Bronx, New York, USA, Sep. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

The Red Sox's Ryan Brasier (L) looks on as Yankees round the bases on a three run home run by Neil Walker during the seventh inning of the game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees at Yankees Stadium in the Bronx, New York, USA, Sep. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Red Sox manager Alex Cora (2-L) talks with players Christian Vazquez (L), Steve Pearce (3-L) and Ian Kinsler (R) during the seventh inning of the game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees at Yankees Stadium in the Bronx, New York, USA, Sep. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

The Yankees' Neil Walker (R) hits a three run home run as the Red Sox's Christian Vazquez (L) looks on during the seventh inning of the game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees at Yankees Stadium in the Bronx, New York, USA, Sep. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

First baseman Neil Walker hit a three-run homer to help the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 3-2 at Yankees Stadium on Tuesday.

The Yankees (92-68) gained ground in the last stretch to the playoffs and are placed third in the American League behind the Red Sox (103-48) - who have already booked a postseason spot - and the Houston Astros (95-56).

Walker (10) sent the ball over the fence in the seventh inning.

New York Yankees reliever Chad Green (8-2) was declared the winner after pitching a perfect inning.

Red Sox reliever Brandon Workman (6-1), who walked two in the seventh, took the loss.