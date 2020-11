Wallace Martins, the 'Hamilton of the favela' with racing in his blood

At just 17, Wallace Martins is already an emerging figure on the racing circuits of Brazil, a calling he strives to finance in any which way he can given his humble background. He has already been dubbed the ‘Hamilton of the favela.’

One of his living room walls is stacked with trophies, on the other, there is a racing kart. EFE-EPA

