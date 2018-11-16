Adrian Otaegui of Spain tees off during the second round of the DP World Tour Championship European Tour Golf tournament 2018 at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ali Haider

British golfer Matt Wallace on Friday leapfrogged Spaniard Adrian Otaegui and fellow Brit Jordan Smith to lead the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai after the second round of play.

From the first round Wallace had six birdies and two bogies but it was Friday, day two of four, that Wallace stepped up his play, topping the rankings on the strength of seven birdies to wrap up the second round at 11 under par.

Wallace, who eyes a fourth title for 2018 following his victories at Hero Indian Open, BMW International Open and Made in Denmark, now after the second day has a one-stroke advantage over Otaegui and Smith, both of whom had co-led the standings after the first round.

Basque golfer Otaegui had a shaky start on this the second day, posting a bogie on the first hole, and although he recorded five birdies, the damage was done.

Meanwhile, Briton Smith scored two bogies and although Smith had four birdies in five holes – and six in total on the day – the damage too was done.

Incidentally, it appears unlikely that last year's champ Jon Rahm of Spain will pull a repeat as Rahm fell from third to tenth, finishing at seven under par after posting two bogies and four birdies on the day.