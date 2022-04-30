Media in the Baltic states have accused governments in the region of attempting to control information about the war in Ukraine, which journalists have denounced as an attack on their freedom.

Latvia has been at the heart of the controversy after the defense minister questioned the government's funding of a state-backed television broadcaster over the airing of a contentious interview.

At the beginning of the war, the Latvian parliament empowered the media regulator to block websites considered a "danger to national security." The move resulted in the shuttering of over 70 information websites and the blockade of nearly all Russian television channels. EFE