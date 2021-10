Visitors look at the 'Campbell's Soup Cans' synthetic polymer paint on canvases by US artist Andy Warhol, on display in the exhibition 'Persona' at the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art, in Tehran, Iran, 23 October 2021. EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Visitors look at 'Mick Jagger' portrait series by US artist Andy Warhol, on display in the exhibition 'Persona' at the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art, in Tehran, Iran, 23 October 2021. EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Visitors look at the 'Mao Zedong' painting series by US artist Andy Warhol, on display in the exhibition 'Persona' at the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art, in Tehran, Iran, 23 October 2021. EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Andy Warhol’s iconic tins of soup and Marilyn Monroe portraits have gone on display in Tehran, delighting art lovers in the Islamic Republic of Iran, where colorful pop exhibitions are a rarity.

The Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art (TMoCA) is the custodian of the works at the exhibit that concluded Sunday. EFE

jlr/jt