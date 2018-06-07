Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (top) goes to the basket as Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (bottom) defends during the NBA Finals game three at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, Jun. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/ASSOCIATED PRESS/POOL SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Jeff Green (back) defends against Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (front) during the second half of the NBA Finals basketball game three between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, Jun. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID MAXWELL SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (L) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (R) sit during a time-out against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of the NBA Finals basketball game three between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, Jun. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Forward Kevin Durant scored a game-high 43 points, including six three-pointers, 13 rebounds and seven assists, on 15-of-23 shooting, as well as 13 rebounds and seven assists at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland on Wednesday.

He led the attack for the Golden State Warriors against Cleveland Cavaliers, spearheading the 110-102 victory in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, taking his team to a 3-0 lead in best-of-seven.

No team has ever overcome a 3-0 deficit in NBA playoffs history, and the Warriors are just one victory from securing the third title in four years if they manage to win Game 4 at the same venue on Friday.

LeBron James again proved to be the best performer for the Cavaliers, contributing yet another triple-double of 33 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds, but it wasn't enough to save them from elimination.

In 47 minutes of play he scored 13-of-28 shootings, but only 1 of 6 triples, and hit 6 of 7 free throws, in addition to recovering two balls, losing fourth and blocking two.

Forward Kevin Love also scored a double-double of 20 points and 13 rebounds, while Rodney Hood and J.R. Holder, contributed 15 and 13 points, respectively.