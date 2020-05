Owner and Director of Brewing Operations at Red Bear Brewing Company Simon Bee (C) measures the distance between two seats in their outdoor area in Washington, DC, USA, 29 May 2020. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

A sign directs people to observe social distancing guidelines at the Wharf in Washington, DC, USA, 29 May 2020. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

People dine in the outdoor area of a restaurant in Washington, DC, USA, 29 May 2020. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

People dine in the outdoor area of a restaurant in Washington, DC, USA, 29 May 2020. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The capital of the United States on Friday began the first phase of reopening after weeks of "stay at home" orders to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

It unveiled a "reinvention" of its public spaces to allow restaurants and other business to share sidewalks and some streets with pedestrians and shoppers. EFE-EPA