Swiss tennis star Stan Wawrinka prepares to hit a forehand during his quarter-final match on May 24, 2018, against Hungary's Marton Fucsovics at the Geneva Open, a clay-court event in Geneva, Switzerland. EPA-EFE/MARTIAL TREZZINI

Hungary's Marton Fucsovics hits a forehand during his quarter-final match on May 24, 2018, against Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka at the Geneva Open, a clay-court tournament in Geneva, Switzerland. EPA-EFE/MARTIAL TREZZINI

Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka walks off the court after losing to Hungary's Marton Fucsovics in a quarter-final match at the Geneva Open, a clay-court event in Geneva, Switzerland, on May 24, 2018. EPA/MARTIAL TREZZINI

Hungary's Marton Fucsovics hits a backhand slice against Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka in quarter-final action at the Geneva Open tournament in Geneva, Switzerland, on May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIAL TREZZINI

Swiss tennis star Stan Wawrinka acknowledges the crowd after losing to Marton Fucsovics of Hungary in quarter-final action on May 24, 2018, at the Geneva Open tournament in Geneva, Switzerland. EPA-EFE/MARTIAL TREZZINI

Swiss two-time defending champion Stan Wawrinka was unable to string together two straight wins for just the second time this season, falling 6-4, 6-0 to Marton Fucsovics in quarter-final action Thursday evening at the Geneva Open.

The third-seeded Wawrinka, who suffered a serious knee injury last season that required surgery, is struggling to get fully healthy and find his top form ahead of the French Open, which gets under way on Sunday, and this summer's Grand Slam tournaments: Wimbledon and the US Open.

A day after defeating American Jared Donaldson without facing a single break point, the Swiss had a miserable day on serve against the Hungarian world No. 60.

The three-time Grand Slam champion lost his serve twice in the first set and three more times in the second set.

He only broke Fucsovics' serve once in the match but had several other chances that he failed to convert, including going 0-for-6 on his break-point opportunities in the second set.

Wawrinka has been one of the world's best clay-court players over the past three years, having won the French Open in 2015 and reached the semi-final and final at Roland Garros in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

But he will come into this year's edition of tennis' premier clay-court event with much lower expectations due to his injury woes.

Next up for Fucsovics in Friday's semi-finals will be American Steve Johnson, who did double-duty on Thursday in defeating Czech Lukas Rosol 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 in the second round and Argentine Guido Pella 6-3, 6-4 in the quarter-finals.

Pella knocked off top-seeded American Sam Querrey 7-5, 6-7 (6-8), 7-6 (7-4) in Thursday second-round action.

Friday's other semi-final will pit Germany's Peter Gojowczyk against second-seeded Italian Fabio Fognini.

Gojowczyk upset seventh-seeded Italian Andreas Seppi 6-3, 6-7 (3-7), 6-3 on Thursday, while Fognini edged American Tennys Sandgren 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-5).

- Second-round results:

Steve Johnson (USA, 6) d. Lukas Rosol (CZE) 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

Guido Pella (ARG) d. Sam Querrey (USA, 1) 7-5, 6-7 (6-8), 7-6 (7-4).

- Quarter-final results:

Peter Gojowczyk (GER) d. Andreas Seppi (ITA, 7) 6-3, 6-7 (3-7), 6-3.

Fabio Fognini (ITA, 2) d. Tennys Sandgren (USA) 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-5).

Marton Fucsovics (HUN) d. Stan Wawrinka (SUI, 3) 6-4, 6-0.

Steve Johnson (USA, 6) d. Guido Pella (ARG) 6-3, 6-4.