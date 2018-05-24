Fabio Fognini of Italy reacts after losing a point to Noah Rubin of the United States during their second-round match at the Geneva Open tennis tournament in Geneva, Switzerland, on May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIAL TREZZINI

Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka returns a ball to Jared Donaldson of the United States during second-round action at the Geneva Open tennis tournament in Geneva, Switzerland, on May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIAL TREZZINI

The knee scar of Swiss tennis star Stan Wawrinka is visible during his second-round match against Jared Donaldson of the United States at the Geneva Open tournament in Geneva, Switzerland, on May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIAL TREZZINI

Jared Donaldson of the United States returns a ball to Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka during second-round action at the Geneva Open tennis tournament in Geneva, Switzerland, on May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIAL TREZZINI

Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka celebrates after winning his second-round match against Jared Donaldson of the United States at the Geneva Open tennis tournament in Geneva, Switzerland, on May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIAL TREZZINI

Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka hits a backhand during his match against Jared Donaldson of the United States during second-round action at the Geneva Open tennis tournament in Geneva, Switzerland, on May 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIAL TREZZINI

Third-seeded Swiss Stan Wawrinka has won his opening match at the Geneva Open, brushing aside American Jared Donaldson 6-3, 6-4 on Wednesday evening.

It was just the fourth win all season for the 33-year-old Wawrinka, a three-time Grand Slam champion who is trying to work his way back into form after suffering a serious knee injury last season that required surgery.

Wawrinka's victory at this French Open tune-up event also was his first on clay in 2018.

The 25th-ranked Swiss was dominant on serve in Wednesday's match, not facing a single break point during the one-hour, eight-minute contest.

The two-time defending champion at this event, held just days before Roland Garros kicks off on Sunday, also was opportunistic on return, breaking Donaldson once a set en route to a relatively routine win.

"I'm happy with my match today. I felt good out there. This will be the first time in a while that I play back-to-back matches. I like to play in front of the Swiss crowd and the fans have always given me great support here," Wawrinka was quoted as saying on the ATP World Tour's Web site.

Next up for the Swiss on Thursday will by Hungary's Marton Fucsovics, a 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 winner over American Frances Tiafoe.

Wawrinka has been one of the world's best clay-court players over the past three years, having won the French Open in 2015 and reached the semi-final and final at Roland Garros in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

But he will come into this year's edition of tennis' premier clay-court event with much lower expectations due to his injury woes.

Second-seeded Italian Fabio Fognini also advanced Wednesday to the final eight in Geneva, although he dropped a set before cruising past American Noah Rubin 6-7 (5-7), 6-2, 6-2.

Also advancing Wednesday to the quarter-finals was seventh-seeded Andreas Seppi, who defeated 281st-ranked Spanish qualifier Bernabe Zapata Miralles 7-5, 6-3.

- Round of 16:

Andreas Seppi (ITA, 7) d. Bernabe Zapata Miralles (ESP) 7-5, 6-3

Tennys Sandgren (USA) d. Mirza Basic (BIH) 6-3, 6-2

Marton Fucsovics (HUN) d. Frances Tiafoe (USA) 7-6 (7-5), 6-4

Fabio Fognini (ITA, 2) d. Noah Rubin (USA) 6-7 (5-7), 6-2, 6-2

Stan Wawrinka (SUI, 3) d. Jared Donaldson (USA) 6-3, 6-4