A couple walked along a crowded pedestrian street and could not believe their eyes: Wuhan, the city where Covid-19 began to spread and the one that experienced the first lockdown, was celebrating en masse the arrival of the new year, almost as if nothing had happened.
From early afternoon, floods of people crowded the subway to reach the pedestrian street of Jianghan, the scene of a gathering that even surprised the residents themselves.
"I haven't seen so many people together for years, it's very exciting to see Wuhan like this," said the young Yao, who was walking with his girlfriend along that commercial street, where you could see lines of people waiting to get into stores and restaurants. EFE-EPA