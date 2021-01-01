Wuhan (China), 31/12/2020.- Passengers wearing protective face masks ride a crowded subway on New Year's Eve in Wuhan, China, 31 December 2020 (issued 01 January 2021). Life in Wuhan, a Chinese city of more than 11 million, which nearly a year ago became the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, is returning to normal. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Wuhan (China), 31/12/2020.- People gather in a street to celebrate the New Year in Wuhan, China, 31 December 2020. Life in Wuhan, a Chinese city of more than 11 million, which nearly a year ago became the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak is returning to normal. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Wuhan (China), 31/12/2020.- People gather in a street to celebrate the New Year in Wuhan, China, 31 December 2020. Life in Wuhan, a Chinese city of more than 11 million, which nearly a year ago became the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak is returning to normal. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

'We have the right to enjoy ourselves': Wuhan celebrates end of 2020

A couple walked along a crowded pedestrian street and could not believe their eyes: Wuhan, the city where Covid-19 began to spread and the one that experienced the first lockdown, was celebrating en masse the arrival of the new year, almost as if nothing had happened.



From early afternoon, floods of people crowded the subway to reach the pedestrian street of Jianghan, the scene of a gathering that even surprised the residents themselves.



"I haven't seen so many people together for years, it's very exciting to see Wuhan like this," said the young Yao, who was walking with his girlfriend along that commercial street, where you could see lines of people waiting to get into stores and restaurants. EFE-EPA