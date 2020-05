Romanian adult video-chat trainer and communication adviser, George, 32, during an interview held at a private studio in Bucharest, Romania, on 04 May 2020. EFE/EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT

Romanian adult video-chat model and studio owner Cristina, 33, (nick-named Ava Goddess) speaks during an interview held at a private studio in Bucharest, Romania, on 04 May 2020. EFE/EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT

Romanian adult video-chat trainer and communication adviser, George, 32, during an interview held at a private studio in Bucharest, Romania, on 04 May 2020. EFE/EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT

Romanian adult video-chat model Mirabela, 22, former casino dealer, pose during an interview held at a private studio in Bucharest, Romania, on 04 May 2020. EFE/EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT

Romanian Ionut Militaru, 32, the owner of the adult studio named 'Unique Studio', speaks during an interview held at a private studio in Bucharest, Romania, on 04 May 2020. EFE/EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT

Romanian adult video-chat model Mirabela, 22, a former casino dealer, speaks during an interview held at a private studio in Bucharest, Romania, on 04 May 2020. EFE/EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT

Lockdowns triggered by the pandemic have devastated many economic sectors around the world, but webcam sex sites have seen demand double in recent weeks.

According to a market study by SkyPrivate, an online platform that connects adult studios and webcam models with clients, there are between 100,000 and 300,000 models in Romania who offer their services via video link.EFE-EPA