A chef prepares the main courses for a Kashmiri wedding as a child looks on during a wedding ceremony in Srinagar, India, 27 October 2019 (issued 28 October 2019). EFE/EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

A view of one of the main courses for a Kashmiri wedding during a wedding ceremony in Srinagar, India, 27 October 2019 (issued 28 October 2019). EFE/EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

A Kashmiri bride sits inside a houseboat during her wedding ceremony in Srinagar, India, 27 October 2019 (issued 28 October 2019). EFE/EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

An imam (L) performs the 'Nikah', the solemnization of the marriage contract under Islamic law, during a wedding ceremony in Srinagar, India, 27 October 2019 (issued 28 October 2019). EFE/EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

Musicians perform during a wedding ceremony in Srinagar, India, 27 October 2019 (issued 28 October 2019). EFE/EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

A soon-to-be bride leaves a houseboat docked on the Jhelum River on the eve of her wedding day, in Srinagar, India, 26 October 2019 (issued 28 October 2019). EFE/EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

A detail of the henna decoration on the hands of a Kashmiri bride as she sits inside a houseboat during her wedding ceremony in Srinagar, India, 27 October 2019 (issued 28 October 2019). EFE/EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

A Kashmiri groom arrives at his wedding ceremony in Srinagar, India, 27 October 2019 (issued 28 October 2019). EFE/EPA/FAROOQ KHAN