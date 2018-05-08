Belgium's Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal) on Tuesday put his power on display during the final stretch to win stage four of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, while Australia's Rohan Dennis (BMC) held on to the pink shirt of the leader.
Wellens managed to finish the 198-kilometer route between the Italian cities of Catania and Caltagirone in 5 hours and 17:34 minutes, ahead of Canada's Michael Woods (EF) and Italy's Enrico Battaglin (LottoNL-Jumbo).
Dennis remains out front in the general classification, one second ahead of Dutchman Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) and 17 ahead of Briton Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott).