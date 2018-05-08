Belgium rider Tim Wellens of Lotto-Fix All celebrates on the podium after winning the fourth the stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race over km 198 to from Catania to Caltagirone, in Catania, Italy, May 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

Australian rider Rohan Dennis of BMC puts on the pink jersey of the overall leader on the podium after the fourth stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, over km 198 to from Catania to Caltagirone, in Caltagirone, Italy, May 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

Belgium's Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal) on Tuesday put his power on display during the final stretch to win stage four of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, while Australia's Rohan Dennis (BMC) held on to the pink shirt of the leader.

Wellens managed to finish the 198-kilometer route between the Italian cities of Catania and Caltagirone in 5 hours and 17:34 minutes, ahead of Canada's Michael Woods (EF) and Italy's Enrico Battaglin (LottoNL-Jumbo).

Dennis remains out front in the general classification, one second ahead of Dutchman Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) and 17 ahead of Briton Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott).