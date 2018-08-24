Liberian President, George Weah (C-R) decorates and inducts former soccer manager Arsene Wenger (C-L) into the Order of Distinction and Knight Grand Commander of the Humane Order of African Redemption at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex, Paynesville, outside Monrovia, Liberia, Aug 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALLANZO

The President of Liberia and retired soccer player George Weah awarded his former coach Arsene Wenger with his country's highest honor Friday.

Wenger signed Weah when he was the head coach at Monaco in 1988 and the ex-striker, who went on to win African Player of the Year the following season, has credited the Frenchman as being a huge influence on his career.

Now the president of his native Liberia, Weah inducted the retired Arsenal coach into the Order of Distinction and Knight Grand Commander of the Humane Order of African Redemption during a ceremony outside the capital Monrovia.

Wenger went on to become synonymous with Arsenal, a team he managed for 22 years.