Werder Bremen are squarely in the fight for the Bundesliga title after defeating Wolfsburg 2-0 here Friday.

The visitors began strongly and only the post saved Werder goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka from conceding in the 13th minute on a shot by Jerome Roussillon that took several deflections.

Wolfsburg's dominance faded as the minutes passed and the hosts got on the board in the 35th minute with a strike by Davy Klaassen.

A seemingly complacent Werder conceded possession in the second half and nearly gave up the equalizer in the 55th minute to Wolfsburg defender John Brooks.

Another chance for the visitors ended with Daniel Ginczek's sending a shot over the cross-bar, while Pavlenka was tested by Josip Brekalo.

Two subs, 40-year-old Claudio Pizarro and a player half his age, Johannes Eggestein, combined to seal the victory for Werder in the 86th minute, when the youngster scored on a ball from the Peruvian.

With the win, Werder Bremen are tied on points with 1st-place Borussia Dortmund at 14, though the leaders have a game in hand. Wolfsburg, with 9 points, are 7th.