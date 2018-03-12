Werder Bremen put more distance between themselves and the Bundesliga drop zone with a 3-1 victory here Monday over last-place Cologne.
A second consecutive win moves the hosts up to the 13th spot, with 30 points from 26 matches, while Cologne have just 17.
Serbian U-21 international Milos Veljkovic put Werder ahead 1-0 with a strike in the 33rd minute, but Japan's Yuya Osako equalized for the visitors eight minutes into the second half thanks to a great ball from Claudio Pizarro.
Werder regained the advantage in the 58th with Milot Rashica's goal and Maximilian Eggestein connected in stoppage time to make the final 3-1.