Bremen's Zlatko Junuzovic (C) in action against Cologne's Frederik Soerensen (R) and Jorge Mere (L) of Cologne during the German Bundesliga soccer match between SV Werder Bremen and FC Cologne in Bremen, Germany, Mar. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

Bremen's Niklas Moisander (R) in action against Cologne's Artjoms Rudnevs (2-R) during the German Bundesliga soccer match between SV Werder Bremen and FC Cologne in Bremen, Germany, Mar. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

Bremen's Max Kruse (L) in action against Cologne's Frederik Soerensen (R) during the German Bundesliga soccer match between SV Werder Bremen and FC Cologne in Bremen, Germany, Mar. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

Cologne's Frederik Soerensen (L) in action against Bremen's Max Kruse (R) during the German Bundesliga soccer match between SV Werder Bremen and FC Cologne in Bremen, Germany, Mar. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

Bremen's Max Kruse (front) reacts during the German Bundesliga soccer match between SV Werder Bremen and FC Cologne in Bremen, Germany, Mar. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

Bremen's Max Kruse (L) in action against Cologne's Frederik Soerensen (R) during the German Bundesliga soccer match between SV Werder Bremen and FC Cologne in Bremen, Germany, Mar. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

Bremen's Ishak Belfodil (2-L) in action against Cologne's Yuya Osako (R) during the German Bundesliga soccer match between SV Werder Bremen and FC Cologne in Bremen, Germany, Mar. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

Bremen's Milos Veljkovic (2-L) celebrates with teammates after scoring the 1-0 goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between SV Werder Bremen and FC Cologne in Bremen, Germany, Mar. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

Werder Bremen put more distance between themselves and the Bundesliga drop zone with a 3-1 victory here Monday over last-place Cologne.

A second consecutive win moves the hosts up to the 13th spot, with 30 points from 26 matches, while Cologne have just 17.

Serbian U-21 international Milos Veljkovic put Werder ahead 1-0 with a strike in the 33rd minute, but Japan's Yuya Osako equalized for the visitors eight minutes into the second half thanks to a great ball from Claudio Pizarro.

Werder regained the advantage in the 58th with Milot Rashica's goal and Maximilian Eggestein connected in stoppage time to make the final 3-1.