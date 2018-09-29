West Ham United players Andriy Yarmolenko (front C) and Marko Arnautovic (back C) celebrate after their team took a 2-1 lead in an English Premier League soccer match against Manchester United in Stratford, London, United Kingdom, Sept. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andy Rain

West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic celebrates after scoring during an English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Manchester United in Stratford, London, United Kingdom, Sept. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andy Rain

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reacts during an English Premier League soccer match between West Ham and Manchester United at London Stadium in Stratford, London, United Kingdom, Sept. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andy Rain

West Ham United beat Manchester United 3-1 on Saturday, adding to the Premier League woes of the already under-pressure Red Devils and their coach Jose Mourinho.

West Ham was dominant thanks to forwards Andriy Yarmolenko of Ukraine and Marko Arnautovic of Austria, while Mourinho's squad looked more and more like a team without solutions after losing on Tuesday to second-tier English side Derby County in the third round of the League Cup.

West Ham needed only five minutes to get on the scoreboard, as Brazilian midfielder Felipe Anderson sent a flick goal past United goalie David de Gea, seizing on a pass by Pablo Zabaleta of Argentina.

With two minutes to go before first-half stoppage time, United's Swedish defender Victor Lindelof unintentionally deflected a shot by Yarmolenko from inside the area, handing West Ham their second goal.

Substitute Marcus Rashford, who replaced Lindelof in the 57th minute, gave United its brightest moment of the game in the 71st minute as he brilliantly connected with Luke Shaw's corner kick on a back heel touch, putting his side within striking distance.

But West Ham responded just three minutes later when Arnautovic was set up by Mark Noble for a one-on-one situation against De Gea, and the Ukrainian put it past the Spanish net-minder.

After the defeat, United holds the seventh spot in the Premier League standings with ten points, eight points behind leader Liverpool, which will take on Chelsea later Saturday, while West Ham sits in the 12th spot with seven points.