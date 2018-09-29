West Ham United beat Manchester United 3-1 on Saturday, adding to the Premier League woes of the already under-pressure Red Devils and their coach Jose Mourinho.
West Ham was dominant thanks to forwards Andriy Yarmolenko of Ukraine and Marko Arnautovic of Austria, while Mourinho's squad looked more and more like a team without solutions after losing on Tuesday to second-tier English side Derby County in the third round of the League Cup.
West Ham needed only five minutes to get on the scoreboard, as Brazilian midfielder Felipe Anderson sent a flick goal past United goalie David de Gea, seizing on a pass by Pablo Zabaleta of Argentina.
With two minutes to go before first-half stoppage time, United's Swedish defender Victor Lindelof unintentionally deflected a shot by Yarmolenko from inside the area, handing West Ham their second goal.
Substitute Marcus Rashford, who replaced Lindelof in the 57th minute, gave United its brightest moment of the game in the 71st minute as he brilliantly connected with Luke Shaw's corner kick on a back heel touch, putting his side within striking distance.
But West Ham responded just three minutes later when Arnautovic was set up by Mark Noble for a one-on-one situation against De Gea, and the Ukrainian put it past the Spanish net-minder.
After the defeat, United holds the seventh spot in the Premier League standings with ten points, eight points behind leader Liverpool, which will take on Chelsea later Saturday, while West Ham sits in the 12th spot with seven points.