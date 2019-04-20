Oklahoma City Thunder player Terrance Ferguson celebrates a three point basket against the Portland Trail Blazers during the NBA Western Conference Playoffs game three at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA, Apr. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Portland Trail Blazers player Seth Curry (C) tries to block a shot against Oklahoma City Thunder player Paul George (L) during the NBA Western Conference Playoffs game three at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA, Apr. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Oklahoma City Thunder player Russell Westbrook walks back to the bench against the Portland Trail Blazers during the NBA Western Conference Playoffs game three at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA, Apr. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Portland Trail Blazers player Rodney Hood (R) knocks the ball loose against Oklahoma City Thunder player Russell Westbrook (L) during the NBA Western Conference Playoffs game three at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA, Apr. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Portland Trail Blazers player Damian Lillard (R) goes to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder player Nerlens Noel (L) during the NBA Western Conference Playoffs game three at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA, Apr. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Point guard Russell Westbrook on Friday scored an impressive 33 points, helping Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Portland Trail Blazers 120-108 in Game 3 of their first round playoffs and register their first victory after losing the first two games of the playoffs.

Westbrook, who had struggled in the first two losses against the Blazers and called his performances "unacceptable," also made 11 assists and five rebounds, helping his team to a 1-2 scoreline in the best-of-seven series.

Forward Paul George supported Westbrook by scoring 22 points for the Thunder apart from making six assists and catching six rebounds.

"He's a man of his words. He came out, he led, we got behind him and he put us on his back," George said of Westbrook in the postgame interview.

Jerami Grant and Dennis Schroder also chipped in with 18 and 17 points respectively.

Portland point guard Damian Lillard notched up 32 points, dominating the third quarter by scoring 25, but was outplayed in the fourth, scoring just three points and missing all four of his field goal attempt.

"We knew that they were going to be physical and I thought we did that until the last few minutes and then we were looking at a 10-point deficit at the third quarter," said Lillard, according to an article on NBA.com.

"I knew I needed to be a little more aggressive, so I didn’t get away from them as early and just give us a chance to make it a five-minute game. Keep it close and turn it into a late game where they have to go take it. I thought we did a great job at that. On that third quarter, I kind of had that in mind. Just keep it close. Make sure that we’re in striking range to steal," he added.

CJ McCollum had 21 points for the Trail Blazers while Enes Kanter had 19.

Thunder took a comfortable 10-point lead at the end of a first half with a 49-39 scoreline, managing to contain Lillard to four points until halftime.

But Lillard's third-quarter antics brought Oklahoma City's lead down to 86-82 by the end of the quarter and a three-pointer by McCollum tied the scores at 89 early in the fourth.

However, Thunder managed to get back in lead and kept it during the rest of the match thanks to Westbrook.

Oklahoma City will host Game 4 of the series on Sunday at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

