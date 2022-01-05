Baby Mohamed would have turned seven months old this month.
But instead, the Ivorian boy is being buried two months after dying on the dangerous migration route from Western Africa to the Canary Islands.
(...)
Western African migration route deadliest in world, over 4,000 deaths in 2021
Several people attend the burial 6-year old Mohamed (C), from Ivory Coast, at a cemetery in Las Palmas, Gran Canaria island, Canary Islands, southwestern Spain, 04 January 2022 (issued on 05 January 2022). EFE/Quique Curbelo
Several people attend the burial 6-year old Mohamed (C), from Ivory Coast, at a cemetery in Las Palmas, Gran Canaria island, Canary Islands, southwestern Spain, 04 January 2022 (issued on 05 January 2022). EFE/Quique Curbelo
Several workers carry the coffin of Mohamed (C), a 6-year old boy from Ivory Coast, during his burial at a cemetery in Las Palmas, Gran Canaria island, Canary Islands, southwestern Spain, 04 January 2022 (issued on 05 January 2022). EFE/Quique Curbelo
Several women attend the funeral of 6-year Mohamed, from Ivory Coast, at a cemetery in Las Palmas, Gran Canaria island, Canary Islands, southwestern Spain, 04 January 2022 (issued on 05 January 2022). EFE/Quique Curbelo
Baby Mohamed would have turned seven months old this month.
But instead, the Ivorian boy is being buried two months after dying on the dangerous migration route from Western Africa to the Canary Islands.
(...)