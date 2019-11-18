Luiz Martinez, co-founder and production manager at Tê Tê craft beer, checks the quality of freshly made beer at Tê Tê Taphouse in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Nov. 6, 2019 (issued Nov. 18, 2019). EFE-EPA/GIANG PHAM

Workers discuss the quality of the latest beer at Tê Tê craft beer brewery in Long An, Vietnam, Nov. 5, 2019 (issued Nov. 18, 2019). EFE-EPA/GIANG PHAM

Walking among several industrial-sized barrels dressed in shorts and a T-shirt, Luiz Martinez could easily be mistaken for one of the thousands of backpacker holidaymakers who pass through Ho Chi Minh City, not a biochemist and craft beer expert.

Martinez, 32 from Spain, is one member of an eclectic mix of Westerners, made up of his brother, Ruben, Maltese Tobias Braffi and American Michael Rowland, who partnered up four years ago and have seen their brew, Tê Tê, grow from an almost clandestine home operation into a benchmark of the expanding Vietnamese craft beer market. EFE-EPA