Competitors from various countries are seen during the open ing ceremony for the GIO 2018 IWRF Wheelchair Rugby World Championships at the QuayCentre in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, Aug. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/BRENDAN ESPOSITO AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Cameron Leslie (L) of New Zealand competes for possession against Ryley Batt (R) of Australia during the Pool A match between Australia and New Zealand at the GIO 2018 IWRF Wheelchair Rugby World Championships at the QuayCentre in Sydney, Australia, Aug. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/BRENDAN ESPOSITO AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Chris Bond of Australia is seen pushing towards the try line against New Zealand during the Pool A match between Australia and New Zealand at the GIO 2018 IWRF Wheelchair Rugby World Championships at the QuayCentre in Sydney, Australia, Aug. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/BRENDAN ESPOSITO AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The 2018 Wheelchair Rugby World Championship kicked off Sunday in Sydney with Australia's world no. 1 Steelers, the reigning Paralympic and world champions, facing off with New Zealand to defend their world title.

The competition, set to run until Friday, Aug. 10, would see the participation of more than 350 athletes and officials from the world's top 12 teams.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for Australians to get involved with a really dynamic sport. Wheelchair Rugby is fast, it's fun and it's loud," Rugby Australia Chief Executive Raelene Castle had said in a statement in June.

Apart from Australia and New Zealand, Sunday would also see Canada clashing with France, and Sweden with Denmark.

On Monday, Denmark would be playing against Ireland in the morning, while USA would be facing off with Great Britain in the afternoon.