The International Motor Show in Frankfurt, Germany, which this year promotes itself under the motto 'Driving tomorrow', and has a special focus on electric mobility and digitization.
A visual story by Friedemann Vogel
Wheels of the future unveiled at International Motor Show in Germany
BMW VBX6 on display at the first press preview day of the International Motor Show IAA in Frankfurt, Germany, 10 September 2019. EFE/EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL
The Hyundai concept car Hyundai 45 is on display in the International Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, 10 September 2019. EFE/EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL
The Audi A1 car on display at the first press preview day of the International Motor Show IAA in Frankfurt, Germany, 10 September 2019. EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK
The new Jaguar Land Rover Defender 90 is presented in the International Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, 10 September 2019. EFE/EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL
The new VW Volkswagen electric car I.D. Buzz on display at the first press preview day of the International Motor Show IAA in Frankfurt, Germany, 10 September 2019. EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK
Detail of Cupra Travascan on display at the first press preview day of the International Motor Show IAA in Frankfurt, Germany, 10 September 2019. EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK
An operator cleans a transparent car model on display in the International Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, 10 September 2019. EFE/EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL
The new Honda car model Honda E is unveiled in the International Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, 10 September 2019. EFE/EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL
General view of one of the halls of the International Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany, 10 September 2019. EFE/EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL
Renault Captu on display at the first press preview day of the International Motor Show IAA in Frankfurt, Germany, 10 September 2019. EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK
A man cleans an Audi e-tron 55 quattro electric car during the IAA motor show in Frankfurt, Germany, 10 September 2019. EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK
The new VW Volkswagen electric car ID.3 on display at the first press preview day of the International Motor Show IAA in Frankfurt, Germany, 10 September 2019. EFE/EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH
