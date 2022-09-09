Thai fireman Phinyo Pukphinyo shows his skills in handling a cobra at Bang Khen Fire and Rescue Station in Bangkok, Thailand, 06 September 2022. EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Who are you gonna call? The snake hunters of Bangkok

Every 15 minutes, Bangkok’s "snake hunters" get an emergency call to respond to surprise serpent-human encounters in the Thai capital.

The frequency of these interactions increases during the rainy season in the southeast Asian country, where about 60,000 of these animals are captured every year.

Between June and October, intense monsoon storms regularly cause widespread flooding across the country and increase snake sightings, as the limbless reptiles emerge from their flooded burrows to seek shelter in drier, warmer spots, which often means people’s homes.

These run-ins are both terrifying for some and quite common; with its tropical climate, Thailand is home to more than 200 species of snakes, about 30 of which are venomous.

